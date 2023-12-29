Previous
Evening Fishing by jetr
Photo 1288

Evening Fishing

Not much snow, but cold enough to freeze the reservoir.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Joan

ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise