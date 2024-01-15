Previous
Face on the Wall by jgblair
15 / 365

Face on the Wall

A beautiful clay face hangs on our wall.

im00040
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

John G. Blair

@jgblair
I have been a professional photographer for many years. The 365 Project seems like an interesting creative exercise. I thought I would focus it a...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise