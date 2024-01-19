Previous
Winter Lemons by jgblair
19 / 365

Winter Lemons

Lemon tree is blooming even in the middle of winter.

im00045
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

John G. Blair

@jgblair
I have been a professional photographer for many years. The 365 Project seems like an interesting creative exercise. I thought I would focus it a...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise