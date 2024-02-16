Previous
A natural cathedral by jgcapizzi
A natural cathedral

Walking on a trail in Ramsey Canyon, Arizona, we hoped to see birds but instead enjoyed the peaceful quiet of being surrounded by nature.
Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
