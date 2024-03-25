Previous
Bee in Sherwood Garden by jgcapizzi
79 / 365

Bee in Sherwood Garden

Walking in this garden was beautiful! It had lots of hibiscus, daffodils and a particularly invasive plant with yellow flowers.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
21% complete

Photo Details

