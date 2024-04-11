Previous
A special place by jgcapizzi
97 / 365

A special place

My sisters dog found a comfy place to sleep. I’m not sure how she got herself under wrapped around the blanket.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
