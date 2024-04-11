Sign up
97 / 365
A special place
My sisters dog found a comfy place to sleep. I’m not sure how she got herself under wrapped around the blanket.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Joanne Capizzi
@jgcapizzi
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th April 2024 9:51pm
dog
pet
