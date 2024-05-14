Sign up
This book was published in 1773 by a woman kidnapped and enslaved at 8 years old. That she survived her ordeal, learned to read and write and then put her thoughts in words amazes me. I don’t know her poetry, but would be interested in reading some.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Joanne Capizzi
@jgcapizzi
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th May 2024 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of what sounds like a very interesting book. Those sure were awful times for so many.
I take it you took this photo in a gallery or museum. It would be interesting to know if there are copies for sale.
May 15th, 2024
