This book was published in 1773 by a woman kidnapped and enslaved at 8 years old. That she survived her ordeal, learned to read and write and then put her thoughts in words amazes me. I don’t know her poetry, but would be interested in reading some.
Beautiful capture of what sounds like a very interesting book. Those sure were awful times for so many.

I take it you took this photo in a gallery or museum. It would be interesting to know if there are copies for sale.
