Federal Hill by jgcapizzi
Federal Hill

This civil war canon sits atop Federal Hill supposedly facing the city hall of Baltimore to suppress any potential rebellion against the Union.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
