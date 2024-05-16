Summer Sis 1

The series is available on see2believe.co.uk



The relationship between sisters can be complex and difficult for many reasons. Competition for parental attention, differences in personalities, and different ways of expressing emotions, to name a few. Despite this, many sisters maintain a strong and loving bond, remaining steadfast friends. Things get slightly more complicated when your sister is an imaginary friend.



My intention was to touch on sisters' dynamics in a light-hearted way. We had a lot of fun producing this series, and if it made you smile, I would consider it a mission accomplished. For this project, I experimented with juxtaposing two images. Both sisters have been brought to life by the same lovely person.

