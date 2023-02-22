Sign up
53 / 365
Variations on a Theme.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
John Mather
Wendy Stout
ace
Lovely colours
February 22nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love the edit - image play is so important for the soul
February 22nd, 2023
John Mather
@koalagardens
yes, although it wasn’t really working out, until I came up with this collage. Phew!
February 22nd, 2023
John Mather
@wendystout
thank you. It was just an accidental beam of light, which produced a stained glass intensity to the colours
February 22nd, 2023
Steve Joyce
That is really eye catching John. It can be interesting playing around with variations and a collage is a great way to display them.
February 22nd, 2023
