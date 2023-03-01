Previous
Setting Sail by jlmather
60 / 365

Setting Sail

... across the frosty sea.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

John Mather

Madeleine Pennock
Fabulous image John!!! Really love it! I was going to suggest photographing flowers suspended in ice at some point, maybe after the textures and shapes are done!
March 1st, 2023  
