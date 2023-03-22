Previous
Next
Drawing Hands by jlmather
81 / 365

Drawing Hands

... after M. C. Escher, 1948
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

John Mather

@jlmather
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love everything about this - so creative!
March 22nd, 2023  
John Mather
@koalagardens Thanks! I was fascinated by the original Escher drawing, and tried to recreate it as a photograph. It still needs a bit of refinement.
March 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise