BCN Gold

Day 255/365 (27July2024)

Bonjour/Hola from the land of mountains, microscopic countries, and a surprising lack of bus toilets! That's right, folks, your intrepid adventurer (that's me) embarked on a 3-hour bladder-clenching journey to Andorra, the hidden gem nestled between France and Spain.

But first, let me set the scene. Picture this: a stunning Barcelona sunrise painting the sky with gold (see photographic evidence for proof!), a steaming cup of coffee, and the anticipation of a scenic mountain drive. What could possibly go wrong? Oh, just the minor detail of discovering my chariot lacked the most basic of human necessities – a toilet! Talk about starting a trip with a bang (or a whimper, depending on how desperate you get).

But hey, a little discomfort never deterred a seasoned traveler like myself. The Pyrenees more than made up for it, with their majestic peaks, crystal-clear lakes, and dramatic valleys. It's like Mother Nature herself decided to flex her artistic muscles and create a landscape worthy of a postcard (or at least an Instagram story).

And then there's Andorra itself, a country so tiny it could fit in your pocket (if your pockets were the size of a small province). This quirky little principality is a tax haven for the rich and famous, with income tax capped at a measly 10%! It's a playground for skiers and snowboarders, and a linguistic oasis where Catalan reigns supreme. Oh, and did I mention it's ruled by a French president and a bishop handpicked by the Pope? Talk about a power couple!

So, stay tuned for more adventures from this land of paradoxes, where stunning scenery meets questionable bathroom facilities and low taxes lure in the wealthy. Who knows what other surprises await me in this tiny mountain kingdom? But one thing's for sure: it's going to be a wild ride!