A Beacon

Day 272/365 (14Aug2024)

Candles are amazing. They're like the original "sharing is caring" poster children. You can light a zillion other candles from one, and it's still going strong. It's like the energiser bunny of light sources, minus the annoying drumming.

Truthfully, my candle has burned steadily not just for ambience, but as a tribute to my son. It became a quiet beacon in the darkness, a way to keep his memory and light alive in my home.

But life also demands its own rhythms. I started worrying about safety and the practicality of a perpetual flame. Now, it's lit during the day, a gentle reminder, and extinguished at night, a time for rest and dreams. It's made me realise, though, that even when the flame is gone, the warm glow sticks around. Kinda like the love we carry for those we've lost.

Imagine if we were all like candles, flickering with kindness and good vibes. We could turn the world into a giant disco party, minus the questionable fashion choices of the 70s. Sharing your light doesn't mean you have to go full-on spotlight mode. Sometimes, a smile or a silly joke is enough to brighten someone's day. It's like passing the flame, only way less likely to singe your eyebrows.

So, let's be the light in someone's life, even if it's just for a moment. Whether it's in remembrance of a loved one, an act of kindness, or a shared laugh, let's keep those flames burning bright. And hey, if you accidentally set off the smoke alarm with your enthusiasm, well, that's just another way to share the joy.

Keep your inner light burning bright, my friends. Remember: you don't need a fancy chandelier to illuminate the world. Sometimes, all it takes is a little candle and a whole lot of heart.