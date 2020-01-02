Previous
Holiday Bokeh by jnorthington
Holiday Bokeh

A holly overlooking the last of the Holiday Lights.
We have taken down our lights but my neighbors' lights are still glowing brightly.
Judy N

@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
Walks @ 7 ace
This is simply gorgeous. Fav!
January 3rd, 2020  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Beautiful bokeh
January 3rd, 2020  
