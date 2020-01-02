Sign up
Photo 686
Holiday Bokeh
A holly overlooking the last of the Holiday Lights.
We have taken down our lights but my neighbors' lights are still glowing brightly.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Judy N
@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd January 2020 12:41am
holiday
bokeh
junoimages
Walks @ 7
ace
This is simply gorgeous. Fav!
January 3rd, 2020
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Beautiful bokeh
January 3rd, 2020
