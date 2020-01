Passing the Torch

Sunset light to lamppost light.



Rule of Thirds.



The sun was setting as I filled my car with gas, I desperately tried to find a creative view. I looked at the reflection of the sun on my car roof but nothing - just blown out white light and it was setting fast. I got in my car to drive home, went 200 feet and Yowza! There it is was - the sun setting with a silhouette of the lamposts. I backed up the car in the parking lot and grabbed my camera. Cropped for the Rule of Thirds and used a limited number of sliders in lightroom.