Previous
Next
Lighting by jnorthington
Photo 697

Lighting

I tried to work with off camera flash but was not able to make it work. So I played with some directional flash light. Will need to read up on my equipment again.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Judy N

@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid
I like this, especially the reflection, but reading up never hurts!
January 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise