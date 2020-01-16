Previous
Next
Nandina Berries by jnorthington
Photo 700

Nandina Berries

A pop of color but a poisonous one. These berries can be fatal to birds if it they eat too many. They are considered a noxious weed by the US. Dept of Agriculture.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Judy N

@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise