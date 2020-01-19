Previous
This is How I Shoot Deer by jnorthington
Photo 703

This is How I Shoot Deer

There are a couple hunters in the family. I understand the patience of waiting for an animal to present themselves, the excitement of seeing them and the thrill of a great shot.

But . . . . this is the only shooting I do. I don't think I could do their type of shooting unless my family was starving.

This is a deer that frequents my daughter's neighborhood.
Judy N

@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a "leave of absence" since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
