Photo 709
Baby Toes
Our 11month old grand is so active!
Kick, cruise, stand, crawl and sit.
He learned to crawl down steps backwards today! It was a hands-on experience, no camera allowed. safety first!
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Judy N
@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
baby
toes
Diana
ace
The cutest collage of those little feet.
January 26th, 2020
