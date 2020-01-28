Previous
Mallard Duck by jnorthington
Photo 712

Mallard Duck

The mallard was one of the four birds I saw on my 40 minute walk by the river. Good news is that I had a very energetic walk. Bad news is I had very little to photograph.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Judy N

@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a "leave of absence" since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
Milanie ace
Some days are just like that :) Love the almost neon green head and its reflection.
January 29th, 2020  
