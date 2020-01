The last Christmas Chocolate

Here is the last of it. . . and there was a lot of chocolate this year.



I finished just in time for the February sugar binge. It starts with the fattening food at Superbowl parties, followed by my husband's birthday and a cake, then Valentines Day. Within two weeks, Girl Scout Cookies are delivered to my door. Of course by then, Easter candy is on the grocer's shelves.