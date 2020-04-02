Sign up
Photo 776
Hawk also looking at my feeder
My husband spied this hawk back far in the woods keeping an eye on my bird feeder. Luckily he didn't see anything to catch today
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
2nd April 2020 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Tags
hawk
