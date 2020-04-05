Previous
OH BOY!!! I found a flock of Cedar Waxwings by jnorthington
OH BOY!!! I found a flock of Cedar Waxwings

While walking my dog today - about one mile from home - I saw a flock of cedar waxwings feasting on a holly tree. I LOVE these birds but find them hard to locate much less shoot. I didn't have my camera with me but hurried home, got my camera and drove to the intersection. I was there about 1 hour watching and shooting.

The tree was near a busy intersection. One or two birds would perch nearby and when it was quiet, they would swoop deep into the holly tree, then another twenty would swoop in, another twenty and then another twenty or so. I was thrilled when it would happen - but right away a biker would speed by on the sidewalk or a very loud motorcycle would roar by causing the flock to fly away to nearby tree tops. It was a fun "hunt" and I was pleased with a few of the shots.
Judy N

June 1,2019 After taking a "leave of absence" since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
