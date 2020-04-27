Previous
Next
Blue Heron by jnorthington
Photo 801

Blue Heron

Fishing deep in the woods.

I am caught up!!!!!
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Well caught. Great shot with lovely surrounding.
April 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise