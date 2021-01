My Town Gazebo

My husband woke me this morning to tell me it was a foggy. Only a photographer gets excited about that! Interesting light occurs as the sun rises and burns off the fog - plus fewer people are out.



With people enjoying the outside during the pandemic, more memories are made at the gazebo than ever before. Toddlers run around in circles until they are dizzy, teens hang out and others purchase lunches and eat in the shade. My son even considered getting married here.



Yes, a gazebo helps to center a town.