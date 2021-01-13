Previous
Next
Standing Strong by jnorthington
Photo 816

Standing Strong

Freezing nights but this guy stands tall.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
January 1, 2021 A New Year. Looking forward to being inspired and educated by this great community again. June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful soft capture and lovely colours. I hope it survives.
January 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise