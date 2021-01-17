Previous
Model Airplane by jnorthington
Model Airplane

Watched a couple model airplane hobbyists today in the park. I got to practice panning while shooting. Hobbyist shooting hobbyist.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Judy N

@jnorthington
January 1, 2021 A New Year. Looking forward to being inspired and educated by this great community again. June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since...
Diana ace
Well done, it looks lovely in that pretty sky.
January 18th, 2021  
