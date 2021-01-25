Previous
Have Wall - Will Climb by jnorthington
Have Wall - Will Climb

On my walk yesterday, I saw this climbing vine defying our winter climate - okay so it was 55 degrees - not the coldest climate:). I was drawn to the lines on the blank wall.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Judy N

@jnorthington
January 1, 2021 A New Year. Looking forward to being inspired and educated by this great community again.
Kerri Michaels ace
Cool
January 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh, so lovely! Looks like our creeping fig vine.
January 26th, 2021  
Milanie ace
I like the way it's reaching out
January 26th, 2021  
