Photo 828
Have Wall - Will Climb
On my walk yesterday, I saw this climbing vine defying our winter climate - okay so it was 55 degrees - not the coldest climate:). I was drawn to the lines on the blank wall.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
3
1
Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
January 1, 2021 A New Year. Looking forward to being inspired and educated by this great community again. June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since...
834
photos
50
followers
123
following
226% complete
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th January 2021 4:59pm
Tags
winter
,
vine
Kerri Michaels
ace
Cool
January 26th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Oh, so lovely! Looks like our creeping fig vine.
January 26th, 2021
Milanie
ace
I like the way it's reaching out
January 26th, 2021
