Previous
Next
Dad's Camera - Miranda by jnorthington
Photo 878

Dad's Camera - Miranda

Dad worked for the railroad and frequently took pictures as a civil engineer. This was one of the first cameras he used.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured, what a treasure!
February 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise