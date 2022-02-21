Sign up
Photo 878
Dad's Camera - Miranda
Dad worked for the railroad and frequently took pictures as a civil engineer. This was one of the first cameras he used.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
1
0
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd February 2022 2:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
low-key
,
for2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, what a treasure!
February 22nd, 2022
