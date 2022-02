A Toy Fav

I am late posting because we have the grandchildren visiting and boy, do they keep you busy. What better object to choose for today's object than one of their most used toys. These three part cupcakes have been used for celebrations (real and pretend), for pretend baking, for sharing, for eating. The stand has been used to hold real muffins they have helped to cook as well. It has been used by every age from 2-6.