Brilliant Blue Bird by jnorthington
Photo 910

Brilliant Blue Bird

I have stayed pretty true to posting pictures taken on the day I shot them. When I saw this beauty last weekend though I knew I would have to save it and post it on the “ blue day.”
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
