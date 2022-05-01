Previous
Multicolored Rose by jnorthington
Photo 947

Multicolored Rose

Nice surprise to see this rose as we walked through downtown tonight.

Taken with iPhone using its DOF.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Judy N

