Prince Cover Band Concert under the Moon

Our free town concert. The coolest thing for a photographer is we can just walk up to the very front and take pictures. I planned ahead, took my backup camera since it was outdoors, checked the cards, checked the batteries, and decided on lenses. All packed up:). Went to concert and dang, but my backup camera would not focus. Been a while since I had pulled it out. Oh well, I just enjoyed the night. Music was great and the moon and clouds added quite a view!!!