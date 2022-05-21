Previous
Amazon + Phone = Shopping
Amazon + Phone = Shopping

IPhone shot from Amazon website

When you have no time, you find you can order from Amazon and have it delivered the same day at no additional cost. That will help for the Party tomorrow.
21st May 2022

Judy N

@jnorthington
