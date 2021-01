Fresh Start

Another find in the Christmas clearance - paperwhite flower bulbs. While in the box the bulbs had tiny sprouts, after putting them in soil, giving them water, and placing them in a sunny spot they really came to life.



"Here's the thing about life. There's no accounting for what fate will deal you. Some days when you need a hand. There are other days when we are called to lend a hand. That's how it has to be. That’s what we do for one another." ~ President Joseph Biden