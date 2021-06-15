Previous
Orange Lily in the Garden by jo38
Orange Lily in the Garden

I used to have a whole bunch of orange lilies that would bloom in a large cluster now there are only a few. A bug (scarlet lily beetle) that likes lilies, has been destroying the plants, they are also hard to get rid of.
15th June 2021

Jo

@jo38
