Photo 1941
Azalea Pinks
My neighbors have a beautiful Azalea plant in the corner of their yard, I can see the top of it and the flowers seem to be enjoying the sunny day today.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
Jo
@jo38
2022 - Year 8 It was the Rainbow Challenge that brought me back, I will be trying to take a daily picture, but some days just...
Tags
plant
,
flowers
,
pink
,
spring
,
azalea
Walks @ 7
ace
Great back light for such beauties
May 12th, 2022
