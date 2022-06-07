Previous
The Neighbor's Visitor by jo38
Photo 1959

The Neighbor's Visitor

This morning a baby deer was left in our neighbor's yard - we usually receive one, but this year mom decided to leave one with the neighbors. Since our yards are so close, we have been keeping a watch over the fawn and this evening mom returned.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Jo

@jo38
2022 - Year 8 It was the Rainbow Challenge that brought me back, I will be trying to take a daily picture, but some days just...
Allison Williams ace
How cute is that!
June 7th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Delightful.
June 7th, 2022  
