Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1959
The Neighbor's Visitor
This morning a baby deer was left in our neighbor's yard - we usually receive one, but this year mom decided to leave one with the neighbors. Since our yards are so close, we have been keeping a watch over the fawn and this evening mom returned.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
@jo38
2022 - Year 8 It was the Rainbow Challenge that brought me back, I will be trying to take a daily picture, but some days just...
1959
photos
39
followers
39
following
536% complete
View this month »
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX540 HS
Taken
7th June 2022 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
deer
,
fawn
,
baby deer
,
30dayswild2022
Allison Williams
ace
How cute is that!
June 7th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Delightful.
June 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close