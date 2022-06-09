Sign up
Photo 1961
Survivor
Growing in my flower bed this rose bush has managed to bloom even though some of the plant and blooms have been eaten by the deer and a groundhog that roam through our yard.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Jo
@jo38
2022 - Year 8 It was the Rainbow Challenge that brought me back, I will be trying to take a daily picture, but some days just...
6
1
365 - A Picture A Day
Canon PowerShot SX540 HS
9th June 2022 2:10pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
rose
,
30dayswild2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Tenacious rose for sure
June 12th, 2022
