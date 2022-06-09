Previous
Survivor by jo38
Photo 1961

Survivor

Growing in my flower bed this rose bush has managed to bloom even though some of the plant and blooms have been eaten by the deer and a groundhog that roam through our yard.
Photo Details

Tenacious rose for sure
June 12th, 2022  
