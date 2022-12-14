Previous
candle by jo63
49 / 365

candle

14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
13% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Very nice
December 14th, 2022  
Jo
thank you
December 14th, 2022  
