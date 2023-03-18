Previous
City of Budweis in Czech Republic by jo63
City of Budweis in Czech Republic

We made a daytrip to Budweis. So I took a lot of pictures. This is one of my favorites.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
Christine Sztukowski
Love the angle and the reflection
March 18th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture of this beautiful architecture
March 18th, 2023  
