Previous
playing my drum by jo63
191 / 365

playing my drum

6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
wonderful Rembrandt lighting
November 6th, 2023  
kali ace
do you know the @fiveplustwo project? we are a group that does self portraits on a weekly theme, just wondering if it would interest you to join and do a self portrait once a week ?
November 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise