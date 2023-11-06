Sign up
Previous
191 / 365
playing my drum
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
2
1
Jo
@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
191
photos
15
followers
14
following
52% complete
View this month »
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
6th November 2023 8:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
wonderful Rembrandt lighting
November 6th, 2023
kali
ace
do you know the
@fiveplustwo
project? we are a group that does self portraits on a weekly theme, just wondering if it would interest you to join and do a self portrait once a week ?
November 6th, 2023
