Previous
just wood by jo63
197 / 365

just wood

12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
Beautiful, textural composition!
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise