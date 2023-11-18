Previous
take a look by jo63
201 / 365

take a look

18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
November 18th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional beauty
November 18th, 2023  
