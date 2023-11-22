Sign up
fossilized brachiopod
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Jo
@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day.
205
photos
17
followers
15
following
View this month »
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Views
1
Comments
1
365
NIKON D7500
Taken
22nd November 2023 8:29pm
Louise & Ken
I marvel at the beauty of fossils, and thank you for sharing these!
November 22nd, 2023
