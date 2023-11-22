Previous
fossilized brachiopod by jo63
205 / 365

fossilized brachiopod

22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
I marvel at the beauty of fossils, and thank you for sharing these!
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise