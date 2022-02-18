Sign up
Photo 1650
SOS 🤷♂️
…… SAME OLD S***…… nope..not that one🥰
…(It’s Seagulls,Ocean Surfer)
…Anyways,have a safe weekend everyone,
…Let’s just be glad that we’re blessed compare to others🙏❤️
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
1
1
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I’ve a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
beach
,
ocean
,
seagulls
,
landscape
,
scenery
,
human
,
surfer
,
seascape
,
jdm365
Suzanne
ace
Clever edit
February 18th, 2022
