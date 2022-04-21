Previous
Doodles soup by joemuli
Photo 1682

Doodles soup

…… sorry,can’t go out to shoot,my backs acting up again it’s been 3days now,( been taking lidocaine,ibuprofen,heating pad,etc-etc)still it’s KILLING me😥😥

Inspired by https://www.ottozitko.com/en
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

joeyM

@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I’ve a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
So sorry to hear about your back, Joey. Back pain is so debilitating. Glad you have a creative outlet while you recover. Sending positive thoughts that you will get better soon!
April 22nd, 2022  
Love the multi coloured one!! Hope you feel better soon!
April 22nd, 2022  
Love these doodles! Hope you are back to normal soon.
April 22nd, 2022  
