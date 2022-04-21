Sign up
Photo 1682
Doodles soup
…… sorry,can't go out to shoot,my backs acting up again it's been 3days now,( been taking lidocaine,ibuprofen,heating pad,etc-etc)still it's KILLING me😥😥
Inspired by
https://www.ottozitko.com/en
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I’ve a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
Tags
sketchbook
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
Kerry McCarthy
ace
So sorry to hear about your back, Joey. Back pain is so debilitating. Glad you have a creative outlet while you recover. Sending positive thoughts that you will get better soon!
April 22nd, 2022
KWind
ace
Love the multi coloured one!! Hope you feel better soon!
April 22nd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love these doodles! Hope you are back to normal soon.
April 22nd, 2022
