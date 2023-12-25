Previous
Happy Holidays 🎄 by joemuli
Photo 2040

Happy Holidays 🎄

This Christmas, we don't need more stuff.
We need more love and kindness towards one another.
Wishing you all a blessed and safe Holidays..🎄❤️
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
gloria jones ace
Merry Christmas, Joe!
December 24th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Have a wonderful Christmas full of joy and kindness.
December 24th, 2023  
