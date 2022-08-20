Sign up
Photo 1067
Minimal abstract
… any ideas what is it? 🤷🏾♀️
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
16th August 2022 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
jdm365
,
abstractaug-2022
Eugene Frenkel
Hmmmm. A cabinet handle?
August 21st, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
@thholyhorse
very close……👌
August 21st, 2022
